Sourav Ganguly's daughter, 3 other family members test COVID positive

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, his four family members including daughter Sana Ganguly has been tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:47 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI
After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, his four family members including daughter Sana Ganguly have been tested positive for COVID-19. Sana Ganguly and the other members are asymptomatic and is in isolation at their residence. Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly has been tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier, Ganguly was himself tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted into Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital. He later got discharged on December 31, after testing negative for the Omicron variant. Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air. (ANI)

