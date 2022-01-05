QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to Djokovic medical exemption to play in Australian Open

Following are reactions to Novak Djokovic's announcement that he will defend his Australian Open title this month after receiving a medical exemption from the requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19. AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

"We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that (exemption). If that evidence is insufficient, then he won't be treated any different to anyone else and he'll be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever." RETIRED AUSTRALIAN PLAYER-TURNED-MEDIA PUNDIT SAM GROTH

"Novak Djokovic being granted a medical exemption to play the Australian Open is a decision that spits in the face of every Victorian and Australian. "When I first saw it, I can't say I was surprised but for a guy that has said he will never disclose anything about his medical status, to come out and say he has the exemption was a brazen move.

"Why not just say you're coming to Australia and maintain the code of silence? You're willing to say you have an exemption but not willing to say why? It's sick hypocrisy." ACTING VICTORIAN SPORTS MINISTER JAALA PULFORD

"I think lots of people in the Victorian community will find this to be a disappointing outcome. But the process is the process; nobody has had special treatment." AUSTRALIAN OPEN BOSS CRAIG TILEY

"We completely understand and empathize with ... people being upset about the fact that Novak has come in, because of his statements over the past couple of years around vaccination. "However, it's ultimately up to him to discuss with the public his condition, if he chooses to do that, and the reasons why he received an exemption."

AUSTRALIA'S WORLD NUMBER 34 ALEX DE MINAUR "I just think it's just very interesting, that's all I'm going to say. But, hey, it is what it is, I just hope that the other players ... I heard there were other cases as well ... they got exemptions, so I hope they will all fit the criteria."

AUSTRALIAN PLAYER JORDAN THOMPSON "I can see why they (people) are upset ... I know they felt you had to be vaccinated to play ...

"I think people should have their say if they want to get vaccinated or not, and I don't - I just worry about myself. Yeah, honestly I'm glad that he's playing." AMERICAN PLAYER NICOLE MELICHAR-MARTINEZ

"I don't understand why @DjokerNole is getting so much hate for his vaccine exemption. He's within the rules, and the government could have said 'no' but they didn't."

