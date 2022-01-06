Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Former coordinator, Syracuse coach Greg Robinson dies at 70

Former NFL defensive coordinator and Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson died Wednesday. He was 70. His son, Dominic, told Syracuse.com that his father died of Alzheimer's Disease.

WTA roundup: No. 1 Ash Barty defeats Coco Gauff at Adelaide

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia kicked off her 2022 season with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over American Coco Gauff at the Adelaide International on Wednesday. The top-seeded Barty, 25, had not played the since the U.S. Open in early September.

ATP roundup: Spain, Poland advance to ATP Cup semis

Spain and Poland continued their hot play Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the ATP Cup in Sydney. The two nations won their respective groups to earn berths in the semis, which begin Friday. They will face each other in the next round.

Penguins trade Sam Lafferty to Blackhawks for Alex Nylander

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for fellow forward Alex Nylander. Lafferty, 26, has two assists in 10 games this season. He has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 94 games since the Penguins drafted him in the fourth round in 2014.

Exclusive-Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop deportation

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 tennis star in the world, was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after initially being granted a medical exemption for the country's COVID-19 vaccination requirements so that he could play in the Australian Open. The tennis star, left stranded at Melbourne's Tullamanrien airport overnight, was issued a letter by the Australian government saying his visa had been denied and he would be deported, a source close to the tournament told Reuters.

Soccer-Cordeiro seeks to be U.S. Soccer president two years after resigning

Former U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro on Wednesday confirmed he plans to run again for the position he resigned from under pressure two years ago after a legal filing that was widely condemned as misogynistic. Cordeiro announced his decision via a website where he said members across the federation approached him with concerns about the direction of U.S. Soccer and asked him to consider running for president.

Australia PM Morrison says "rules are rules" on Djokovic visa cancellation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said "no one is above rules" after the country's border force cancelled the visa of Novak Djokovic and denied him entry into the country to play in the Australian Open tennis tournament. "Djokovic's visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules," Morrison said in a tweet.

Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from IR

The Tennessee Titans designated running back Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve, clearing the way for his return to practice Wednesday. The Titans (11-5) now have a 21-day window to activate the two-time NFL rushing champion to the 53-man roster.

Golf-Morikawa arrives in Hawaii with eye on world number one ranking

Collin Morikawa is already among the game's elite but the reigning British Open champion is far from complacent as he gets ready for his latest push to become the world's number one ranked golfer. There are several scenarios at this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in which world number two Morikawa can supplant Spaniard Jon Rahm atop the rankings and accomplishing the feat is only part of his goal.

NFL says Los Angeles Super Bowl is a go despite COVID-19 surge

The National Football League on Wednesday said it has no plans to move next month's Super Bowl from Los Angeles due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, and said its discussions with alternative sites is part of normal contingency planning. The Feb. 13 championship game at SoFi Stadium comes as officials have been weighing whether to cap attendance at large events to stem the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

