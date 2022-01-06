Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccine exemption: Djokovic to pursue legal action after Australia cancels visa

World number one Novak Djokovic has decided to mount a legal challenge to his visa cancellation by Australia.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-01-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 09:43 IST
COVID-19 vaccine exemption: Djokovic to pursue legal action after Australia cancels visa
Novak Djokovic (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

World number one Novak Djokovic has decided to mount a legal challenge to his visa cancellation by Australia. As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Djokovic had to spend eight hours in detention at Melbourne Airport where he unsuccessfully pleaded his case to border officials.

The defending Australian Open champion now may be ordered to leave Melbourne as early as Thursday evening as Australian Border Force has stated that he failed to provide appropriate evidence to enter Australia. As per the guidelines, evidence must be presented at the border by people who are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Australia on Thursday cancelled world number one Novak Djokovic's visa to enter the country, Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed. Earlier, Djokovic had landed in Australia citing a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open. The particular vaccine exemption which Djokovic cited created a huge controversy and it received backlash from the Australian public.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said Djokovic is no special case and the same rules as everyone will apply to him. "Mr. Djokovic's visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant," Morrison tweeted.

The nine-time Australian Open-winning Serbian is the most successful player in the tournament's history. He is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 career Grand Slams. Season's first Grand Slam begins on January 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022