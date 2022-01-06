Soccer-Aubameyang tests positive for COVID on arrival at Cup of Nations

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and two other members of the team's delegation tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Cameroon on Thursday, threatening their participation at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aubemayang and team mate Mario Lemina returned positive results when tested on arrival at Yaounde’s airport, along with assistant coach Anicet Yala, the Gabon Football Federation said.

