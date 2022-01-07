Left Menu

Cricket-Saved by the bail, Stokes gets lucky in Sydney

Stokes had been rewarded with another "life" when Cummins spilled a sharp return catch when the batsman was on nine. Australia have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-test series.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-01-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 10:43 IST
Cricket-Saved by the bail, Stokes gets lucky in Sydney
  • Country:
  • Australia

England all-rounder Ben Stokes had a miraculous reprieve on day three of the fourth Ashes test after Australia's Cameron Green hit his off-stump but could not dislodge the bail at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Replying to Australia's 416-8 declared, England were reeling on 57-4 with the spectre of follow-on looming large when Australia skipper Pat Cummins brought back Green for another spell.

Stokes left the first ball from Green which deviated as it crossed the batsman and umpire Paul Reiffel upheld Australia's vociferous appeal for an lbw. While the home side celebrated the dismissal, Stokes immediately reviewed it and replays confirmed the ball was nowhere near the pad and had hit the top of the off-stump though the impact was not enough to dislodge the bail.

The lbw decision was overturned and Stokes, then on 16, could not suppress his glee at the reprieve before he resumed batting. Stokes had been rewarded with another "life" when Cummins spilled a sharp return catch when the batsman was on nine.

Australia have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-test series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022