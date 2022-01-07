Left Menu

Dhoni gifts CSK jersey to Pak pacer Haris Rauf

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifted his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:10 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK Jersey (Haris Rauf-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
To thank Dhoni, Rauf took to his Twitter and wrote, "The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honoured me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support."

Rauf had an exceptional outing in the T20 men's World Cup, 2021, where his four-wicket haul against New Zealand led his team to victory in a Super12 fixture. He was last seen in the T20I series against Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

