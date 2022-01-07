Dhoni gifts CSK jersey to Pak pacer Haris Rauf
Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifted his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf.
To thank Dhoni, Rauf took to his Twitter and wrote, "The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honoured me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support."
Rauf had an exceptional outing in the T20 men's World Cup, 2021, where his four-wicket haul against New Zealand led his team to victory in a Super12 fixture. He was last seen in the T20I series against Bangladesh. (ANI)
