Jamie Vardy out until March amid Leicester injury woes

Leicester striker Jamie Vardys hamstring injury will keep him out for up to two more months, manager Brendan Rodgers said Friday.The teams leading scorer this season was injured in a 1-0 win over Liverpool last week and was initially expected to return this month.Were looking at up to eight weeks, Rodgers said.

PTI | Leicester | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:20 IST
Jamie Vardy out until March amid Leicester injury woes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy's hamstring injury will keep him out for up to two more months, manager Brendan Rodgers said Friday.

The team's leading scorer this season was injured in a 1-0 win over Liverpool last week and was initially expected to return this month.

“We're looking at up to eight weeks,” Rodgers said. “His is the higher end of his hamstring. You are looking into March for Jamie. He doesn't need an operation and that was the only good news from it.” The news was worse for center-back Jonny Evans, who needed surgery on his injured hamstring. The Northern Ireland international will be sidelined until April, Rodgers said. Evans was injured during the 4-0 win over Newcastle on Dec. 12.

Vardy has scored nine goals, third-most in the Premier League this season.

His absence leaves Leicester with a striker shortage, as Patson Daka is still recovering from an injury and Kelechi Iheanacho is with Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations.

Rodgers had earlier attributed Vardy's injury to the packed festive schedule and the extra demands placed on players due to COVID-19.

FA Cup champion Leicester hosts Watford on Saturday in the third round of the competition. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

