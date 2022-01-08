Left Menu

Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain

Shapovalov got the match off to a good start for Canada by winning his opening singles but Medvedev then leveled with a comprehensive victory against Auger-Aliassime.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday.

Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week. Shapovalov got the match off to a good start for Canada by winning his opening singles but Medvedev then leveled with a comprehensive victory against Auger-Aliassime.

On Friday, Roberto Bautista Agut clinched Spain's spot in the final with a 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (5) victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. Earlier Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain the lead with a 6-2, 6-1 win against late replacement Jan Zielinski.

Kamil Majchrzak went 3-0 for Poland in the group stages, but was forced into isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test.

