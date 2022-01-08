Left Menu

Soccer-Pogba still weeks away from full fitness, says United boss Rangnick

"It's one thing to be training fit but, on the other hand, he needs to be fit for the match and competition in either the Premier League or the Champions League and this will still take some time." Pogba, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has reportedly denied claims in British media that he has been offered a new deal at Old Trafford.

Updated: 08-01-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 17:28 IST
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is unlikely to return to full training for another month as he continues his recovery from a groin injury, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said ahead of Monday's FA Cup third-round clash at home to Aston Villa. The 28-year-old, who was injured on international duty with France in November, spent a few weeks in Dubai for rehabilitation before returning to England last month.

"As far as I know, I was told a week ago, it would be a minimum of at least another four or five weeks before he is fit for training again," Rangnick told the club website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/ralf-rangnick-sets-timescale-for-paul-pogba-first-team-training-return on Saturday. "It's one thing to be training fit but, on the other hand, he needs to be fit for the match and competition in either the Premier League or the Champions League and this will still take some time."

Pogba, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has reportedly denied claims in British media that he has been offered a new deal at Old Trafford. On Friday, Rangnick said https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-mun-ava-preview-idUKKBN2JH18I he was aware a few players wanted to leave while others were at the end of their contracts, but urged them to deal with the situation in a "professional way".

