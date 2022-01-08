Ashes, 4th Test: Australia are very lucky to have Usman Khawaja, says Warne

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Saturday lavished praises on batter Usman Khawaja for his "outstanding" century in the second innings of the fourth Ashes Test against England. Khawaja on Saturday became the third player in history to hit a ton in both innings of a Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Warne also said Australia are very lucky to have a batter-like Khawaja. The spin legend added that Khawaja will dominate world cricket. "Absolutely fantastic by @Uz_Khawaja ! Take a bow. Back to back 100's is just outstanding and is now undroppable. Also, I know I've been pumping up Cam Green all summer - but what a superstar he is going to be. Australia are v lucky to have him ! He will dominate world cricket," Shane Warne tweeted.

Khawaja (101*) also became the sixth Australian batter to score twin centuries in a single Ashes Test. The left-handed batter helped Australia set a target of 388 runs for England in the fourth Ashes Test. Khawaja had scored 137 runs in the first innings as Australia declared the first innings of 416/8.

In the second innings, Australia scored 265/6 before declaring on Day 4 of the fourth Test on Saturday. England openers safely battled through to stumps to set up a thrilling final day on Sunday. The visitors ended Day 4 at 30/0, still needing 358 runs to win the fourth Test. (ANI)

