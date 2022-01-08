Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe joins Napoli on loan

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Serie A side, Napoli, on loan until the end of the 2021/22 season, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday. The 24-year-old signed a new contract in the summer, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2023 with the option to extend by another year.

Axel, who has been with United since joining the Academy at the age of eight, then immediately embarked on a third loan spell with Aston Villa, having previously played for the Midlands club in two Championship campaigns. Tuanzebe made 11 appearances for the Villans - who we now face twice in succession - in the first half of this season, with nine of those games coming in the Premier League. The Academy graduate, who can play at centre-back or full-back, will now have the opportunity to test himself abroad for the first time, having joined up with Luciano Spalletti's side.

The Neapolitans are currently third in the Serie A table, six points behind the pacesetters and reigning champions Internazionale. They progressed through their Europa League group prior to Christmas, eliminating Leicester City in the process, and now face a mouthwatering two-legged tie against Barcelona next month for a place in the competition's round of 16.

Axel is the third United defender to agree a loan move this week, with Teden Mengi temporarily joining Birmingham City and Ethan Laird switching from Swansea City to promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Will Fish - another centre-back - has been recalled after his stint with non-league Stockport County. (ANI)

