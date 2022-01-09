Left Menu

Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Serie A club said on Saturday. Senegal open their campaign in a Group B clash against Zimbabwe on Monday. "Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Senegal.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 00:19 IST
Soccer-Senegal's Koulibaly tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Cup of Nations opener

Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Serie A club said on Saturday. Senegal open their campaign in a Group B clash against Zimbabwe on Monday.

"Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Senegal. The defender, who is vaccinated and asymptomatic, is now in self-isolation as per protocol," Napoli said in a statement. Senegal were scheduled to depart Dakar on Wednesday but the trip was delayed https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-nations-idAFL1N2TL0YJ for re-testing of the squad after positive cases for midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Nampalys Mendy and striker Mame Baba Thiam.

Senegal Football Federation general secretary Victor Seh Cisse later said a further six staff members had also tested positive. On Thursday, Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and team mate Mario Lemina returned https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-nations-gab/soccer-aubameyang-tests-positive-for-covid-on-arrival-at-cup-of-nations-idUKKBN2JG10Q positive results when tested on arrival at Yaounde's airport, putting their participation in the tournament in doubt.

