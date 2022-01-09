Thalaivas face Steelers, Dabang Delhi K.C. hope to maintain unbeaten run

Left Menu

Tamil Thalaivas will take on in-form Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday.The team from Tamil Nadu have had an impressive start to the season with captain Surjeet Singh and Sagar marshalling the defence.

Tamil Thalaivas will take on in-form Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday.

The team from Tamil Nadu has had an impressive start to the season with captain Surjeet Singh and Sagar marshaling the defense. They will however be facing a Haryana squad who are on a three-match unbeaten run.

The second match of the day will feature Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C.

Young all-rounder Meetu has been impressive for Haryana Steelers in the last few matches. Everyone expected Vikash Kandola to be their main raider for the season but Meetu's emergence as a reliable alternative has made coach Rakesh Kumar's team top contenders.

Haryana's raiding unit has been ably backed by the defensive duo of Surender Nada and Jaideep. The former's experience in the left corner has often made the raiders venture deep for points, allowing others to pounce. Tamil Thalaivas' defense has not fared badly either. Surjeet Singh and Sagar gave even the likes of Delhi's Naveen Kumar a scare with their combination moves. Only two raiders have managed to score Super 10s in all their matches of Season 8 -- Naveen Kumar of Delhi and Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers. The two young stars of Kabaddi will be on the mat when the teams lock horns on Monday.

