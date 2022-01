REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

The Australian government had not given tennis star Novak Djokovic an assurance that a medical exemption that he said he had to enter Australia without a COVID-19 vaccination would be accepted, government lawyers said in a court filing on Sunday.

OLYMPICS-2022/BEIJING Stay away in event of accident with Olympics vehicle, Beijing police warn

SHENZHEN, China, Jan 9 (Reuters) - People should stay away from the special vehicles used to ferry people to and from the Winter Olympic venues in the event of a traffic incident, Beijing's traffic management authority warned on Sunday. TENNIS-MELBOURNE

Tennis-Nadal beats Cressy to claim Melbourne title Jan 9 (Reuters) - Top seed Rafael Nadal beat American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6(6) 6-3 to win the Melbourne Summer Set 1 ATP 250 event and build up momentum heading into the Australian Open.

UPCOMING SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-SAS/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v San Antonio Spurs 2021-22 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York 9 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-CHI/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Chicago Bulls 2021-22 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas 10 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-CLE/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers 2021-22 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California 10 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-MIN/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves 2021-22 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas 10 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-ATL/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California 9 Jan 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MEM/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies 2021-22 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California 10 Jan 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-DEN/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets 2021-22 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 10 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-WAS/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards 2021-22 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida 9 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-SAC/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings 2021-22 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon 10 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NOP/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v New Orleans Pelicans 2021-22 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario 9 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - Ashes - Australia v England, fourth test Australia take on England at Sydney Cricket Ground in the fourth Ashes test. 10 Jan 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-BGD/ Cricket - New Zealand v Bangladesh, second test New Zealand meet Bangladesh in the second and final test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch 10 Jan FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-SEA/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 9 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-NO/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia 9 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-PIT/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland 9 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-NYJ/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v New York Jets 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York 9 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-CIN/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio 9 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-GB/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan 9 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-TEN/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas 9 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-IND/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida 9 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-SF/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California 9 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-NEP/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida 9 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-CHI/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota 9 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-WAS/ (PIX) Football - NFL - New York Giants v Washington Football Team 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 9 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-LAC/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada 10 Jan 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-CAR/ (PIX) Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers 2021-2022 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida 9 Jan 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT GOLF-SAUDI/DECHAMBEAU Golf-Bryson DeChambeau press conference ahead of Saudi International American Bryson DeChambeau speaks to the press ahead of the controversial Saudi International, which runs from Feb. 3-5. 10 Jan ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-DET/ (PIX) Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California 10 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-DAL/ (PIX) Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Dallas Stars 2021-22 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri 9 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally Stage seven of the Dakar Rally. 9 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town Liverpool face Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup. 9 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NTG-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal Nottingham Forest face Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup. 9 Jan 12:10 ET / 17:10 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lyon v Paris St Germain Lyon play Paris St Germain in Ligue 1. 9 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-CGN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v FC Cologne Hertha Berlin face FC Cologne in the German Bundesliga. 9 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio Inter Milan face Lazio in Serie A. 9 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-SAM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Sampdoria Napoli face Sampdoria in Serie A. 9 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Roma v Juventus Roma face Juventus in Serie A. 9 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy – Serie A talking points Talking points from the weekend in Serie A. 10 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-NATIONS-CMR-BFA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Africa Cup of Nations - Cameroon v Burkina Faso Hosts Cameroon kick off the Africa Cup of Nations finals as they take on Burkina Faso in the opening game at Yaounde's Olembe Stadium 9 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-NATIONS-ETH-CPV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Africa Cup of Nations - Ethiopia v Cabo Verde The Cape Verde Islands and Ethiopia meet in the second game of Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations finals at Yaounde's Olembe Stadium 9 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-NATIONS-SEN-ZWE/REPORT Soccer - Africa Cup of Nations - Senegal v Zimbabwe Senegal and Zimbabwe get Group B action at the Africa Cup of Nations finals underway with the first of two games at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam. 10 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-ATM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - LaLiga - Villarreal v Atletico Madrid Villarreal face Atletico Madrid in LaLiga 9 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - LaLiga talking points Talking points from the weekend in LaLiga. 10 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - Adelaide International The second of two warm-ups for the Australian Open being held at Adelaide's Memorial Drive complex, featuring WTA 250 and ATP 250 events. 10 Jan TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (TV) Tennis - Australian Open - Draw The draw for the Australian Open men's and women's singles events take place in a special event at the Margaret Court Arena. 10 Jan TENNIS-SYDNEY/ Tennis - Sydney Tennis Classic 10 Jan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)