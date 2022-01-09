Left Menu

Lalith Babu wins Vergani Cup

Indian Grandmaster M R Lalith Babu won the Vergani Cup chess tournament on the basis of better tie-break score after he was tied with three others, including top-seed Anton Korobov, here on Sunday.The 29-year old Lalith Babu finished with seven points.

PTI | Cattolica | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 21:28 IST
The 29-year old Lalith Babu finished with seven points. He started with a win over Timo Pakkonen (Finland) in the opening round and remained unbeaten through the nine rounds. He posted five wins to go with four draws.

His other wins came against Indian Woman GM Mary Ann Gomes, Max Hess (Germany), GM Lorenzo Lodici (Italy) and Amin Tabatabaei (Iran). Fourteen-year old Bharath Subramaniyam who scored 6.5 points from nine rounds to finish seventh overall, became a Grandmaster securing his third and final norm here.

International Master Moksh Amit Doshi was the next best Indian after Lalith Babu and Bharath Subramaniyam, taking the 17th place. Grandmasters Arjun Kalyan and P Iniyan finished 20th and 25th respectively, scoring 5.5 points.

