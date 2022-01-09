Left Menu

Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam becomes India's 73rd Grandmaster

Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam has become the 73rd Grandmaster of India, the All India Chess Federation confirmed on Sunday.

Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam has become the 73rd Grandmaster of India, the All India Chess Federation confirmed on Sunday. The Chennai-based teenager completed his final GM Norm and crossed the requisite 2500 rating at Vergani Cup Open in Italy. Subramaniyam finished seventh overall in the event held at Cattolica by scoring 6.5 points from nine rounds.

To achieve the GM title, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points. All India Chess Federation congratulated Bharath for the achievement as they wrote on their website: "Fourteen year old Bharath Subramaniyam becomes the 73rd Grandmaster of the country after completing his final GM Norm and crossing the 2500 rating at Vergani Cup Open in Italy. All India Chess Federation congratulate Bharath for the achievement."

In November last year, Kolkata-based Mitrabha Guha became the 72nd Grandmaster of India after completing the requirement by securing his third and final GM norm at GM Third Saturday Mix 220 - Novi Sad, Serbia. (ANI)

