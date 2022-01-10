Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester's Premier League trip to Everton postponed due to depleted squad

Leicester City's Premier League match at Everton on Tuesday has been postponed because they have a depleted squad due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, the league announced on Sunday. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had hinted that the club could ask for a postponement after fielding just eight senior players in Saturday's 4-1 FA Cup victory over Watford.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 01:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 01:24 IST
Soccer-Leicester's Premier League trip to Everton postponed due to depleted squad
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Leicester City's Premier League match at Everton on Tuesday has been postponed because they have a depleted squad due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, the league announced on Sunday.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had hinted that the club could ask for a postponement after fielding just eight senior players in Saturday's 4-1 FA Cup victory over Watford. "The Premier League Board accepted Leicester City's application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper)...," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2413920?sf252677609=1.

It is the 19th Premier League match to be postponed this season. Leicester are without Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, Patson Daka, Timothy Castagne, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand due to injuries, while Luke Thomas and Boubakary Soumare are also absent.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey are with their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving Rodgers with a depleted squad. Leicester's match against Everton at Goodison Park was initially scheduled for Dec. 19 but was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak at their club.

The East Midlands side also had their games against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City postponed. Everton also had two other matches postponed last month -- against Newcastle United and Burnley.

Leicester are 10th in the Premier League on 25 points after 18 matches, while Everton are 15th on 19 points.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Freestyle skiing-Gu wins first crystal globe after perfect World Cup season; Canadian teen Schizas wins Canadian figure skating title and more

Sports News Roundup: Freestyle skiing-Gu wins first crystal globe after perf...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022