Novak Djokovic released from detention center, Australia Govt expresses readiness to re-cancel visa

World number one men's singles player Novak Djokovic on Monday won his legal appeal on procedural grounds, quashing the border officer's initial decision to cancel his visa.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-01-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 12:36 IST
Novak Djokovic (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
World number one men's singles player Novak Djokovic on Monday won his legal appeal on procedural grounds, quashing the border officer's initial decision to cancel his visa. Judge Anthony Kelly of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia quashed the cancellation of Djokovic's visa and confirmed the twenty-time Grand Slam winner Serbian will be permitted to stay in Australia. Djokovic was also ordered to be released from detention immediately with his passport and "personal effects".

The Australian Government, however, has expressed its readiness to re-cancel the visa and redetain Djokovic. After the judge's ruling, the lawyer for the Government Christopher Tran notified the court that the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services, and Multicultural Affairs would consider "whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation." In response, Judge Anthony Kelly made clear he wanted to be informed if the legal process was to drag on.

Notably, Djokovic was granted a medical exemption to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open because he had recently tested positive for COVID-19, court documents published on Saturday has revealed. The Australian Open organizers granted a medical exemption to vaccine-sceptic Djokovic after which he jetted into Melbourne on Wednesday. However, on landing the nine-time Australian Open champion spent eight hours in detention at Melbourne Airport where he unsuccessfully pleaded his case to border officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

