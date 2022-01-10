Left Menu

SAI to shut down training centres amid rise in COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:11 IST
SAI to shut down training centres amid rise in COVID-19 cases
SAI logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday said it has decided to close its 67 training centers across the country due to rising COVID-19 cases.

''In view of rising cases of COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India has decided to close the 67 SAI Training centers across the country,'' the SAI said in a statement.

''The decision also comes in the wake of directives issued by various states to suspend sporting activities for the safety of athletes,'' it added.

The centers would be reopened after a review of the situation in due course of time.

India reported a rise of 1,79,723 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities reported this morning by the health ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022