Left Menu

Pankaj Advani tests positive for COVID-19

To confirm if he has been affected with the virus, Pankaj tested himself with the home test kit and the results indicated that he was COVID positive. The champion player gave a brilliant performance in the 64th National Billiards Championship which was recently held in Bhopal and won the National Billiards title.Post his win, Advani was preparing to compete in the IBSF World Snooker Championship, which was originally scheduled to take place in January.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:34 IST
Pankaj Advani tests positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Multiple time world snooker and billiards champion Pankaj Advani has tested positive for COVID-19.

The ace cueist confirmed it to PTI on Monday.

''I was following all the COVID restrictions but still got infected. We all have to be extra careful in this third wave of COVID. I have taken medicines and I think it'll take a week for me to recover and get back to my normal routine,'' Advani said.

A source close to the player added, ''He woke up with fever and uncontrollable shivering in the morning. To confirm if he has been affected with the virus, Pankaj tested himself with the home test kit and the results indicated that he was COVID positive.'' The champion player gave a brilliant performance in the 64th National Billiards Championship which was recently held in Bhopal and won the National Billiards title.

Post his win, Advani was preparing to compete in the IBSF World Snooker Championship, which was originally scheduled to take place in January. But the rising cases of COVID-19 has led to a postponement of the championship to March.

Mumbai has been badly affected by the pandemic and according to a bulletin issued by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the city reported 19474 positive cases on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022