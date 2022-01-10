Left Menu

Soccer-Morocco score late to edge Ghana at Africa Cup of Nations

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 23:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal seized on a loose ball to score seven minutes from time and secure a 1-0 win over Ghana in their opening Group C match at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday. Boufal hammered home from close range after a mazy run into the penalty area from Zakaria Aboukhlal that saw him tease the Ghana defence, only to be checked by Thomas Partey, with the ball then running perfectly for Boufal to score.

The goal came from a rare chance in a game where both sides showed defensive prowess but did little to impress in attack. The Comoros Islands, making their debut at the tournament, and Gabon play in the second Group C match also in Yaounde later on Monday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

