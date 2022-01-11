Left Menu

India 141/4 at tea on day one of 3rd Test against South Africa

India reached 141 for four in their first innings at tea on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test against against South Africa here on Tuesday.Cheteshwar Pujara 43 and Ajinkya Rahane 9 were the two wickets to fall in the post lunch session with India addding 66 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 40 batting, Kagiso Rabada 252.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:55 IST
India reached 141 for four in their first innings at tea on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test against against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Cheteshwar Pujara (43) and Ajinkya Rahane (9) were the two wickets to fall in the post lunch session with India addding 66 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli (40 not out) and Rishabh Pant (12 not out) were at the crease at the break. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with figures of 2 for 52. Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 141 for 4 in 54 overs. (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 40 batting, Kagiso Rabada 2/52.

