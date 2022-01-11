Cricket-Kohli resists South Africa as India reach 141-4 at tea

Captain Virat Kohli showed patience and application to go to tea unbeaten on 40 from 139 balls and steer India to 141 for four on the first day of the decisive third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday. Kohli will resume the evening session with Rishabh Pant, who has 12, on a wicket with seam movement but not the pace and bounce of the Highveld pitches where the first two tests were played.

The Indian skipper was perhaps fortunate to survive 10 minutes before tea when South Africa claimed a catch by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne off seamer Duanne Olivier. It was given not out, but on review there was a small flutter as the ball passed the bat on the technology used to determine if the batsman had got an edge. It was deemed not enough evidence to overturn the decision though.

Kohli returned to the side after missing the second test with back spasms, but his form has been under some scrutiny after averaging only 26.08 in 14 tests since the start of 2020, well below his career mark of 50.34. India won the toss and elected to bat in overcast conditions, the 15th time in their last 16 tests that South Africa have lost the flip of the coin.

Captain Dean Elgar conceded he would have batted too, but will be satisfied that his side has not allowed the tourists to seize control of the contest as they shuffle along at 2.61 runs per over following the first two sessions. In-form KL Rahul (12) edged seamer Olivier to Verreynne with the score on 31, and just two runs later Mayank Agarwal (15) was caught at second slip by Aiden Markram off seamer Kagiso Rabada (2-52).

Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara (43) put on 62 for the third wicket before the latter edged Marco Jansen to Verreynne, and Ajinkya Rahane's woes continued as he became a second victim for Rabada with his score on 9. There were plenty of false strokes from the visitors against the hungry home seam attack, and India will be wary of their tendency to collapse quickly in this series.

The tourists won the first test in Pretoria by 113 runs, before South Africa bounced back with a seven wicket win in Johannesburg. India are seeking a first series win in South Africa.

