Khelo India Youth Games Haryana 2021 postponed

The Khelo India Youth Games Haryana 2021 which was scheduled to be held between February 5 and 14 this year has been postponed, confirmed Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Khelo India Youth Games Haryana 2021 which was scheduled to be held between February 5 and 14 this year has been postponed, confirmed Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday. The decision was has been taken in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Originally scheduled for November-December 2021, the event was postponed to February due to fears of a third wave of Covid-19 in India. With the increase in numbers of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the sporting event has been rescheduled again. The Khelo India Youth Games will be held in five cities; Panchkula, Ambala, Chandigarh, Shahabad, and Delhi. Around 10,000 athletes are expected to participate in 25 sporting disciplines.

The last edition of the Khelo India Youth Games was held in Assam's Guwahati in January 2020. Fresh dates of the Youth Games will be announced after reviewing the Covid situation. It will be finalized in consultation with the stakeholders.

Hosts Haryana was the winner of the first edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

