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Deadly Concoction: Unveiling the Alcohol Murder Conspiracy

Three men died after consuming alcohol from a government liquor outlet. Investigations revealed it was a murder conspiracy. Pawan Ahlawat, in collusion with Alka, aimed to kill Ankit due to his addiction, with accidental victims Jitendra and Baburam. Arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 06-04-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 00:28 IST
Deadly Concoction: Unveiling the Alcohol Murder Conspiracy
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In a shocking turn of events, officials said on Sunday that foul play was suspected after three men died from consuming alcohol. The victims had purchased liquor from a government-authorised outlet, but further investigation indicated a planned murder.

Initial evidence led to the arrest of three individuals, including Pawan Ahlawat and Ashok Verma, who allegedly concocted a plan with Alka, sister of deceased Ankit, targeting him due to his alcohol addiction. Baburam and Jitendra also fell victim.

Police discovered the plotting through technical evidence and interrogations, revealing the deeper conspiracy behind the seemingly ordinary alcohol consumption. The case is under further investigation, with law enforcement committed to uncovering all involved elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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