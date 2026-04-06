Tragedy Strikes Easter Service in Nigeria: Army Rescues Hostages
In northwest Nigeria, the army rescued 31 civilians after an attack on a church during an Easter service in Kaduna state. Five people were found dead, and the army is pursuing the attackers. Violence has plagued the region for years, with kidnappings and raids by armed groups.
In a distressing turn of events in northwest Nigeria, the army announced on Sunday the successful rescue of 31 civilians who were taken hostage during a violent church attack in Kaduna state.
The assault, occurring during an Easter service in Ariko village, resulted in the deaths of five individuals. The attackers remain at large, with the military hot on their trail.
Caleb Maaji, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria for Kaduna state, confirmed that two churches were targeted, resulting in seven fatalities and numerous hostages. This incident is part of a troubling pattern of violence in the region, characterized by mass kidnappings and village raids.
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