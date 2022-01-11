Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1

Scoreboard on the opening day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul c Verreynne b Olivier 12 Mayank Agarwal c Markram b Rabada 15 Cheteshwar Pujara c Verreynne b Marco Jansen 43 Virat Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 79 Ajinkya Rahane c Verreynne b Rabada 9 Rishabh Pant c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen 27 Ravichandran Ashwin c Verreynne b Marco Jansen 2 Shardul Thakur c Keegan Petersen b Maharaj 12 Jasprit Bumrah c Elgar b Rabada 0 Umesh Yadav not out 4 Mohammed Shami c Bavuma b Lungi Ngidi 7 Extras: (b-5, lb-1, nb-7) 13 Total: 223 all out in 77.3 overs Fall of wickets: 31-1, 33-2, 95-3, 116-4, 167-5, 175-6, 205-7, 210-8, 211-9 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 22-4-73-4, Duanne Olivier 18-5-42-1, Marco Jansen 18-6-55-3, Lungi Ngidi 14.3-7-33-1, Keshav Maharaj 5-2-14-1.

