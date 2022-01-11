Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies v Ireland ODI series to resume on Thursday

The One Day International series between West Indies and Ireland in Kingston will resume on Thursday, both teams said https://www.windiescricket.com/news/cwi-and-ci-announce-revised-tour-schedule-2nd-and-3rd-cg-insurance-odis in a joint statement, after the second match was postponed due to COVID-19 and injuries in the visiting squad.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:59 IST
Cricket-West Indies v Ireland ODI series to resume on Thursday

The One Day International series between West Indies and Ireland in Kingston will resume on Thursday, both teams said https://www.windiescricket.com/news/cwi-and-ci-announce-revised-tour-schedule-2nd-and-3rd-cg-insurance-odis in a joint statement, after the second match was postponed due to COVID-19 and injuries in the visiting squad. The second ODI, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be played on Thursday after a total of five positive cases and injuries in the Ireland camp left them depleted and led to the contest being called off.

The third and final match moves from Friday to Sunday, with West Indies leading the series 1-0 after their 24-run victory in the first ODI on Saturday. The one-off Twenty20 international scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled to avoid disruption to West Indies' travel plans and subsequent fixtures, the statement added.

West Indies will host England in a five-match T20 series from Jan. 22-30 before their white-ball tour of India in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022