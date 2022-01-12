Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tuesday's Hurricanes at Flyers game postponed

Tuesday night's scheduled game in Philadelphia between the Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Flyers. It is the seventh postponed game for Carolina and the fourth for Philadelphia.

Djokovic travelled across Europe before Australia trip, at odds with declaration

Novak Djokovic was in Serbia in the two weeks before flying to the Australian Open from Spain, according to three Belgrade residents, whose accounts to Reuters backed social media posts that contradict information contained in his immigration declaration on arrival in Melbourne. The accounts from two eyewitnesses and another individual, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday and previously unreported, corroborated earlier social media posts that appear to show Djokovic in Belgrade less than two weeks before he headed to Spain and then on to Australia.

ATP roundup: Andy Murray wins opener in Australian Open tune-up

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray continued his tune-up for the Australian Open Tuesday, defeating Norway's Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round at the Sydney Tennis Classic. It was the first win in three years in Australia for Murray, who has battled hip injuries in recent years. The 34-year-old Brit lost to Facundo Bagnis last week in Melbourne in his season opener. A five-time Australian Open finalist, Murray received a wild-card entry into the Grand Slam event.

Antonio Brown: Removing jersey 'probably wasn't necessary'

Newly exiled Antonio Brown said his bizarre exit from a game last week in which he removed his pads and jersey during live action "probably wasn't necessary." Brown made the comments Monday to TMZ while he signed autographs on his way into a Los Angeles restaurant to dine with Kanye West.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes record 47th World Cup slalom win

Mikaela Shiffrin won the last World Cup women's slalom before the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday to take her 47th victory in the discipline and smash a record the U.S. skier had shared with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark. The double Olympic gold medallist, who shed tears at the finish, has now won more races in a single discipline than any other skier, male or female, in World Cup history.

Soccer-Only Bayern profitable among European champion clubs in 2020-21

Bayern Munich were the only title winners in Europe's eight major soccer leagues to turn a profit in the coronavirus-disrupted 2020-21 season, a study from auditing firm KPMG showed on Wednesday. The Bundesliga champions just scraped into the black with an after tax profit of 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million), also recording the lowest ratio of staff costs to operating revenue at 58%.

NHL names four coaches for All-Star festivities

The NHL named the four divisional head coaches Tuesday for the Feb. 4-5 All-Star weekend in Las Vegas. Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers (Atlantic), Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche (Central), Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan) and Peter DeBoer of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) were selected based on having the highest winning percentages in their respective divisions through Monday.

Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty earn top seeds for Australian Open

Homeland favorite Ashleigh Barty and Serbia's Novak Djokovic are the top seeds for the upcoming Australian Open. Barty, 25, has been the WTA year-end No. 1 three straight years but has never won the Grand Slam event, which begins Monday in Melbourne.

Nassir Little responds to Kyrie’s claims of ‘bad’ play

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little took to Twitter to defend his hustle play against Brooklyn that Nets guard Kyrie Irving called "bad" and "unnecessary." The play in question occurred in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game between the two teams, won by Portland.

Reports: Bears interviewing Brian Flores

Brian Flores cleaned out his office at Dolphins headquarters and began planning for an interview with the Chicago Bears. The Bears are conducting their first round of head coach interviews over video networks this week. NFL Network reported Tuesday that Chicago was the first confirmed interview for Flores.

