Tennis-Gauff beats Kostyuk, five Americans in Adelaide quarters

Madison Keys, Alison Riske, Madison Brengle and Lauren Davis also won their respective matches in the round of 16 earlier in the day to book their spots in the quarter-finals which will take place on Thursday. Gauff, who pushed world number one Ash Barty before losing their second-round meeting in the Adelaide International 1 event last week, raced ahead 4-1 in the opening set against Kostyuk before grabbing the early lead in the match.

Reuters | Adelaide | Updated: 12-01-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 14:37 IST
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff battled to a 6-3 5-7 6-3 win over unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk at the Adelaide International 2 WTA tournament on Wednesday to join four other Americans in the quarter-finals. Madison Keys, Alison Riske, Madison Brengle and Lauren Davis also won their respective matches in the round of 16 earlier in the day to book their spots in the quarter-finals which will take place on Thursday.

Gauff, who pushed world number one Ash Barty before losing their second-round meeting in the Adelaide International 1 event last week, raced ahead 4-1 in the opening set against Kostyuk before grabbing the early lead in the match. Kostyuk raced to 5-3 in the second set and wasted three set points to allow Gauff to draw level, but dragged the clash into a decider when the third seed sent a forehand wide.

A decisive break in the seventh game of the third set gave Gauff the upper hand again and she held her nerve to prevail. Earlier, former U.S. Open runner-up Keys hardly broke a sweat in her 6-1 6-3 demolition of Czech Tereza Martincova while Riske was equally ruthless as she powered past Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine by a similar scoreline.

Brengle downed Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-3 6-2 while Davis was made to work hard by Jasmine Paolini before coming away with a 4-6 6-4 6-4 win. Former French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova surrendered a match point against unseeded Croatian Ana Konjuh who completed a 4-6 6-2 7-6(3) victory in an epic Centre Court battle that lasted two hours and 21 minutes.

In the men's event, local hope Thanasi Kokkinakis withstood a barrage that included 23 aces from American John Isner before sealing a 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-6(4) victory over the second seed to reach the last eight. Russian third seed Karen Khachanov overcame an early wobble to beat Italian Gianluca Mager 7-5 6-3.

