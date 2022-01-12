Sports Ministry's MOC approves financial assistance for wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sunil Kumar

The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved financial assistance for wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sunil Kumar for foreign exposure training. Bajrang, bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, was earlier approved an amount of Rs 7.53 Lakh for a 26-day training camp in Moscow ahead of a busy season. He is now supported with an additional Rs 1.76 Lakh for his ongoing camp that started on December 27. The 26-day camp concludes on January 2021.

Jitender and Anand Kumar have accompanied Bajrang as his sparring partner and physiotherapist respectively. Bajrang is set to compete in international meets including UWW Ranking events, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. "I have to compete in Ranking Series in Italy and Turkey this February and then the Asian Championships in Mongolia in April. I'm going to give my best as I aim is to change the colour of my medal in Paris 2024," Bajrang said in an official release.

Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar, meanwhile, has been approved an amount of Rs 10.85 Lakh towards a special training camp at Romania and Hungary with his sparring partner and coach. Sunil, who is a part of the TOPS Development group, will be using the foreign exposure trip to prepare for the upcoming United World Wrestling Ranking events. Sunil had won the gold medals in the Senior National Championships 2019 and 2020, Asian Championship 2020 and the Senior Nationals in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)