South Africa 176/7 at tea on day 2 of 3rd Test
Mohammad Shami snared two wickets while Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah picked a wicket apiece.South Africa trail India by 47 runs.Brief Scores India 1st innings 223 all out in 77.3 overs. South Africa 1st innings 1767 in 62.2 overs K Petersen 70 batting J Bumrah 329, Mohammad Shami 239.
Keegan Petersen remained unbeaten on 70 to take South Africa to 176 for seven at tea on the second day of the series-deciding third Test against India here on Wednesday.
Petersen, who is unbeaten in 70 was in the middle when tea was called. It was a productive session for the visitors as the Indian bowlers snared four wickets. Mohammad Shami snared two wickets while Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah picked a wicket apiece.
South Africa trail India by 47 runs.
Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 223 all out in 77.3 overs. (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 79; Kagiso Rabada 4/73). South Africa 1st innings: 176/7 in 62.2 overs (K Petersen 70 batting; J Bumrah 3/29, Mohammad Shami 2/39).
