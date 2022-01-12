Steyn suggests introduction of free hit in Test cricket

Left Menu

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has suggested introducing the free hit rule in Test cricket, saying it will help the tail-enders survive the longer overs when the bowlers bowls no-balls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:42 IST
Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has suggested introducing the free hit rule in Test cricket, saying it will help the tail-enders ''survive'' the longer overs when the bowlers bowls no-balls. In limited overs cricket, a free hit is awarded to the batting side if the bowler bowls a foot fault no ball.

For any free hit, the striker can be dismissed only under the circumstances that apply for a no ball, even if the delivery for the free hit is called wide ball.

''Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket…What you think? Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we’ve seen happen before…,'' Steyn tweeted on Wednesday. ''6 balls is Hard enough for the tail-enders facing a top class life threatening fast bowler.'' Steyn's comments came during the series-deciding final Test between India and South Africa.

The 38-year-old also lauded Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who registered the figures of 5/42, for his fifer. ''Anyway, makes for a interesting discussion. Serious Test Match happening here, well bowled Bumrah for the 5,'' Steyn said.

