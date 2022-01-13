Left Menu

Soccer-Out-of-favour Godin leaves Cagliari for Atletico Mineiro

He will join a team that is without a coach after Cuca resigned following a hugely successful season in which Atletico won the Brazilian league for the first time since 1971, as well as the Copa do Brasil and the Minas Gerais state championship. Cagliari agreed to terminate his contract and announced that Edoardo Goldaniga will come from Sassuolo to replace him.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-01-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 01:07 IST
Soccer-Out-of-favour Godin leaves Cagliari for Atletico Mineiro
  • Country:
  • Italy

Uruguayan defender Diego Godin has joined Brazilian champions Atletico Mineiro on a one-year deal after leaving Italian side Cagliari, the Brazilian club announced on Wednesday. Godin, who will turn 36 in February, joined the Sardinian side from Inter Milan in September, 2020, but had been out of favour under coach Walter Mazzarri, making only 11 league appearances this season.

Nicknamed 'the Pharaoh' for his regal bearing on the field, he has more than 150 caps for his country and collected a series of major titles in Spain, where he played nine years with Atletico Madrid. He will join a team that is without a coach after Cuca resigned following a hugely successful season in which Atletico won the Brazilian league for the first time since 1971, as well as the Copa do Brasil and the Minas Gerais state championship.

Cagliari agreed to terminate his contract and announced that Edoardo Goldaniga will come from Sassuolo to replace him. The Italian defender signed a deal until June 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022