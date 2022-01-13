Left Menu

Soccer-Roma make another signing as Oliveira joins from Porto

AS Roma completed their second signing of the January transfer window when the Italian club announced on Wednesday the arrival of Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira on loan. Central midfielder Oliveira, 29, scored 39 goals in 174 appearances for Porto, winning two Portuguese league titles and two Portuguese Cups. He becomes the second signing of the month for seventh-placed Roma, following the arrival of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-01-2022 02:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 02:03 IST
Soccer-Roma make another signing as Oliveira joins from Porto
  • Country:
  • Italy

AS Roma completed their second signing of the January transfer window when the Italian club announced on Wednesday the arrival of Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira on loan. The Portugal international has joined Jose Mourinho’s side until the end of the season, with the option to make the move permanent.

"Roma have always shown a real interest in me and now I want to try and immediately help the team to achieve all its targets and continue to develop the right mentality," Oliveira said. "I am certain that my new teammates, alongside whom I cannot wait to start working, will help me continue to improve too."

Roma did not reveal the terms of the deal, but Sky Italia reported that the Serie A club will pay 1 million euros for the loan, with the option to buy price fixed at 13.5 million euros ($15.45 million). Central midfielder Oliveira, 29, scored 39 goals in 174 appearances for Porto, winning two Portuguese league titles and two Portuguese Cups.

He becomes the second signing of the month for seventh-placed Roma, following the arrival of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal. ($1 = 0.8735 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022