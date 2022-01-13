Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic could miss tournaments due to vaccine status - Gilbert

Novak Djokovic was on course to break the men's record for Grand Slam titles but his aversion to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine could jeopardise his participation in future tournaments, ESPN tennis analyst Brad Gilbert said on Wednesday.

It remains unclear whether Djokovic, the winner of a record-equalling 20 Grand Slam titles, will be allowed to compete at next week's Australian Open amid a dispute with the Australian government over his medical exemption to taking the vaccine.

Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed

An investigation by Formula One's governing body into last season's Abu Dhabi finale is picking up speed amid speculation the outcome will determine whether seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton races on or walks away. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) promised in December "a detailed analysis and clarification exercise" of a controversy it recognised was tarnishing the image of the championship.

Owner: Giants 'kept getting worse, need to start from ground up'

John Mara plans to take his sweet time selecting the new hierarchy of the New York Giants. Mara said he was gutted to fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons, the same fate his two predecessors experienced in New York, but felt he was left no choice but to start over.

Olympics-U.S. lawmakers ask IOC for assurances uniforms not made through forced labour

The United States' Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) released a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday voicing concern over forced labour in the production of uniforms ahead of the Beijing Games. The CECC is concerned that Anta Sports and Hengyuanxiang Group (HYX Group), with which the IOC has contracts to produce uniforms, use cotton from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

Soccer-Valverde's extra-time strike gives Real 3-2 victory over Barcelona

Federico Valverde finished off a stunning move in extra time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Barcelona in an exhilarating Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Real advanced to Sunday’s final against the winners of Thursday’s clash between holders Athletic Bilbao and LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

Doping-U.S. charges man with giving illegal drugs to athletes for Tokyo Olympics

U.S. prosecutors have charged a man with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, a first under a federal law allowing criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Eric Lira, 41, distributed drugs, including human growth hormone, "for the purpose of corrupting" the Tokyo games.

Golf-Na expects PGA Tour players to push the limits on low scores

Kevin Na said ahead of his title defence at the Sony Open in Hawaii that he is impressed with how low scores are getting on the PGA Tour and he expects leaderboards to display more record-setting numbers. For world number 27 Na, who was speaking to reporters on Wednesday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, the low scores are a clear reminder that the game of golf is always evolving.

Djokovic sorry for COVID errors, Australian Open visa still in doubt

World tennis No. 1 and vaccine sceptic Novak Djokovic blamed human error on Wednesday for a mistake in his Australian immigration paperwork and apologised for breaking isolation for a photoshoot when he had COVID-19 last month. The 34-year-old Serbian superstar is chasing a record-breaking 21st men's Grand Slam title at the Australian Open beginning on Monday, but he could be deported by a government unhappy with his medical exemption from inoculation against the coronavirus.

Report: NHL to probe Evander Kane for protocol breach

The NHL has notified teams that it will fully investigate Evander Kane for traveling while in the COVID-19 protocol, SportsNet reported Wednesday. The probe stems from Kane returning home to Vancouver on Dec. 29 after testing positive eight days earlier. It was that travel without medical clearance that prompted the San Jose Sharks to terminate his contract, citing a violation of AHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Soccer-Chelsea ease past Tottenham into League Cup final

Chelsea beat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 thanks to Antonio Rudiger's first-half goal to complete an emphatic 3-0 aggregate triumph in the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Leading 2-0 from last week's one-sided first leg at Stamford Bridge, defender Rudiger gave Tottenham a mountain to climb when he bundled home from Mason Mount's corner in the 18th minute.

