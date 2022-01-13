Left Menu

German panel recommends COVID-19 booster for all 12-17-year-olds

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's STIKO vaccine committee recommended on Thursday that all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

The committee said that the third dose should be the mRNA shot from BioNTech and Pfizer and should be given at the earliest three months after the child had their second shot.

STIKO had updated its guidance in August to recommend that all children and adolescents aged 12-17 be given a COVID-19 vaccine.

