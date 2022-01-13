Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3

Scoreboard on the second day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: 223 all out South Africa 1st Innings: 210 all out India 2nd Innings: Overnight 57/2 KL Rahul c Markram b Marco Jansen 10 Mayank Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 7 Cheteshwar Pujara c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen 9 Virat Kohli c Markram b Lungi Ngidi 29 Ajinkya Rahane c Elgar b Rabada 1 Rishabh Pant not out 100 Ravichandran Ashwin c Marco Jansen b Lungi Ngidi 7 Shardul Thakurc Verreynne b Lungi Ngidi 5 Umesh Yadavc Verreynne b Rabada 0 Mohammed Shami c van der Dussen b Marco Jansen 0 Jasprit Bumrah c Bavuma b Marco Jansen 2 Extras: (B-8, LB-9, W-2, NB- 9) 28 Total: (all out in 67.3 overs) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-24, 3-57, 4-58, 5-152, 6-162, 7-170, 8-180, 9-189, 10-198.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada 17-5-53-3, Duanne Olivier 10-1-38-0, Marco Jansen 19.3-6-36-4 , Lungi Ngidi 14-5-21-3, Keshav Maharaj 7-1-33-0. More PTI APA APA

