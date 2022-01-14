Cricket-Billings makes debut, England elect to field in Hobart
England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to field in the final Ashes test against Australia at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Friday.
For England, Sam Billings makes his test debut against Australia who have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
