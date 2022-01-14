Left Menu

Cricket-Billings makes debut, England elect to field in Hobart

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 09:32 IST
Cricket-Billings makes debut, England elect to field in Hobart

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to field in the final Ashes test against Australia at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Friday.

For England, Sam Billings makes his test debut against Australia who have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futu...

 India
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022