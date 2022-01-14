Cricket-South Africa beat India by seven wickets to win test series 2-1
Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:13 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa completed a seven wicket victory over world number one India after lunch on the fourth day of the decisive third and final test at Newlands to claim the series 2-1 on Friday.
Set a target of 212 to win, the home side chased down the score on the back of a superb career-best 82 from number three batsman Keegan Petersen to deny India a first ever series victory in South Africa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- series
- South Africa
- Keegan Petersen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 143.8 crore
Hyderabad-based startup VivaLyf Innovations sparks Healthcare with India's first Non-Invasive Glucometer, EzLyf
INSIGHT-Women force change at Indian iPhone plant, sick from bad food, crowded dorms
Indian military calibrated assertive approach in confronting national security challenges in 2021
Six militants, soldier killed in Indian Kashmir