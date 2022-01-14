Cricket-South Africa beat India by seven wickets to win test series 2-1

South Africa completed a seven wicket victory over world number one India after lunch on the fourth day of the decisive third and final test at Newlands to claim the series 2-1 on Friday.

Set a target of 212 to win, the home side chased down the score on the back of a superb career-best 82 from number three batsman Keegan Petersen to deny India a first ever series victory in South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)