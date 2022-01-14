Left Menu

South Africa beat India by 7 wickets in 3rd Test, clinch series 2-1

South Africa on Friday defeated India in the third and final Test to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

14-01-2022
Image Credit: ANI
South Africa on Friday defeated India in the third and final Test to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. India had won the first Test by 113 runs but South Africa registered wins in the second and third Test to clinch the series.

Needing 41 runs to win after the Lunch on Day 4, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma took South Africa over the line with ease on Friday. As a result, India failed to win their maiden Test series on South African soil after losing the third match by seven wickets. In the first session on Day four, South Africa scored 70 runs and lost a wicket ensuring they maintained control over the match against India.

South Africa were at 171/3 after Lunch with Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma unbeaten at 22 and 12 runs respectively. Resuming their second innings, South Africa got off to a cautious start as Petersen and van der Dussen stitched a 54-run stand for the third wicket.

Shardul Thakur removed Petersen in the first session but van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma dug in to keep South Africa on top. On Thursday, Elgar and Keegan held their ground as South Africa gained full control against India on Day 3.

Brief Scores: India 223 and 198; South Africa 210 and 212/3 (Keegan Petersen 82, Dean Elgar 41*; Shardul Thakur 1-22) (ANI)

