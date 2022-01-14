Left Menu

Was trying to be positive and then build on that, says Keegan Petersen

South Africa batter Keegan Petersen said he felt delighted after his side defeated India to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:52 IST
Was trying to be positive and then build on that, says Keegan Petersen
Keegan Petersen (Photo/CSA-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa batter Keegan Petersen said he felt delighted after his side defeated India to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. India had won the first Test by 113 runs but South Africa registered wins in the second and third Test to clinch the series.

"It hasn't sunk in yet. It's a mixed bag to be honest. Happy, emotional. I was trying to be positive and then build on that. It's been difficult conditions all around and was just sticking to my guns. It's been a long journey, can't tell the whole story now, won't be over till tomorrow morning. It's been challenging surfaces, challenging bowling attacks," said Keegan Petersen in a post-match presentation. "We knew it was going to be difficult - they're a high quality bowling attack, a high quality team. We just wanted to have the mindset to fight it out. Enjoying it (success) a lot. The longer you bat, the easier it gets (on these pitches). So, just enjoyed it a lot," he added.

Petersen also recieved the Player of the Series award for his breakthrough performance in the Test series. Needing 41 runs to win after the lunch on day 4, rassie van der dussen and temba bavuma took south africa over the line with ease on friday. as a result, india failed to win their maiden test series on south african soil after losing the third match by seven wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022