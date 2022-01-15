Left Menu

Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus

The coach described the inflammation as mild and not so dramatic, citing the results of an ultrasound examination.Despite that, it needs to heal and that will definitely take a certain amount of time, Nagelsmann said.Myocarditis is a mild, temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.Bayern said last week that Davies had tested positive and he was back in training on Wednesday.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 15-01-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 09:34 IST
Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus
Bayern Munich Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus, coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

The Canada international will be out of action for at least "the coming weeks" after the inflammation, known as myocarditis, was detected in a follow-up examination after his return to training this week, Nagelsmann said. The coach described the inflammation as "mild" and "not so dramatic," citing the results of an ultrasound examination.

"Despite that, it needs to heal and that will definitely take a certain amount of time," Nagelsmann said.

Myocarditis is a mild, temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.

Bayern said last week that Davies had tested positive and he was back in training on Wednesday. Nagelsmann said Davies would now stop training until further notice to give his body time to recover.

Canada Soccer confirmed on Friday that Davies won't be available for Canada's next three World Cup qualifying games in late January and early February, including a game against the United States on Jan. 30. Canada leads qualifying in CONCACAF as it tries to reach its first World Cup since 1986.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga and plays Cologne on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022