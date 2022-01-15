Left Menu

COVID-hit ATK Mohun Bagan's match against Bengaluru FC too postponed

PTI | Fatorda | Updated: 15-01-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 11:51 IST
With a surge in COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble here, ATK Mohun Bagan's Indian Superleague match against Bengaluru FC was postponed, hours before their kickoff here on Saturday.

This was their second successive fixture to be postponed. It was only last Saturday that ATKMB's match against Odisha FC had to be postponed after an unnamed player reported positive for COVID-19.

''Hero Indian Super League (ISL) announces the postponement of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC scheduled to be played on Saturday at PJN Stadium, Fatorda,'' ATKMB said in a statement.

''Each match is assessed on a number of factors including the ability of the clubs to field a team; the severity of COVID-19 breakout at the club(s); and the ability of the club personnel to safely prepare for and play the match.'' ''The health and safety of all personnel in various ''bubbles remains our priority, and the League & clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly.'' As many as four ATKMB players in the bio-secure bubble here are reported to be positive as the Juan Ferrando-coached side were locked in their rooms for one week without a single training session.

Players of other teams including FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and Odisha FC also contracted the coronavirus, while SC East Bengal too isolated themselves after their hotel staff inside the bio bubble found positive.

Fifth-placed ATKMB has 15 points, five points shy of leaders Kerala Blasters with two matches in arrears for the Mariners.

