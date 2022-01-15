Hockey India names 66 players for junior women's national camp

Hockey India on Saturday named 66 players for the upcoming Junior women's National Camp which begins from Monday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru. The players have been selected on the basis of Hockey India sanctioned domestic junior events in 2021. The camp will be held with the aim to select the core probable list of players.

Highlighting the importance of the Junior Women's National Camp, India Women's Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "The list of players has been selected keeping in mind not only the upcoming Junior Women's tournaments this year, including the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 and the next World Cup scheduled for 2023 but also a long term vision for 2028 Olympic Games. "We wish to send our best team to the tournament and with the extended time in our hands, this camp will help us in recognising players that can showcase their talent on the big stage for the future. It is also a learning opportunity for everyone, and for us to ensure that we are ready for the challenge that lies in front of us," she added.

List of players selected: 1. Khushboo

2. Preeti 3. Vaishnavi Phalke

4. Annu 5. Beauty Dungdung

6. Mumtaz Khan 7. Rutuja Pisal

8. Aanchal Sahu 9. Anisha Sahu

10. Anjali Panwar 11. Chandana J

12. Kajal Bara 13. Kurmapu Ramya

14. Manita 15. Manveet Kaur

16. Monu 17. Pramodni Lakra

18. Sp Likitha 19. Mahima Tete

20. Jyoti Chhatri 21. Manju Chorsiya

22. Neelam 23. Mudugula Bhavani

24. Samiksha Saxena 25. Adira S

26. Ashwini Kolekar 27. Bharani Sathram

28. Dechamma Ganapathi 29. Dhapa Devi

30. Hema Singh 31. Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar

32. Kalpana Kumari 33. Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi

34. Sanjana 35. Madhuri Kindo

36. Momita Oram 37. Navneet Kaur

38. Neha Kumari 39. Nidhi

40. Palak 41. Priyanka

42. Shaya Kaveramma Ba 43. Shail Kumari Gupta

44. Anjana Dungdung 45. Swarnika Rawat

46. Tejaswini Dn 47. Vinamrata Yadav

48. Vishali Sharma 49. Priyanka Yadav

50. Jyothi Edula 51. Jyoti Singh

52. Mary Kandulana 53. Taranpreet Kaur

54. Nikita Toppo 55. Sanskriti Sarwan

56. Nishi Yadav 57. Hina Bano

58. Ranji Kerketta 59. Ruchika Upadhyay

60. Deepika Soreng 61. Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta

62. Neeraj Rana 63. Anjali Gautam

64. Hritika Singh 65. Soniya Kumre

66. Bhumiksha Sahu (ANI)

