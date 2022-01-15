Hockey India names 66 players for junior women's national camp
Hockey India on Saturday named 66 players for the upcoming Junior women's National Camp which begins from Monday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru. The players have been selected on the basis of Hockey India sanctioned domestic junior events in 2021. The camp will be held with the aim to select the core probable list of players.
Highlighting the importance of the Junior Women's National Camp, India Women's Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "The list of players has been selected keeping in mind not only the upcoming Junior Women's tournaments this year, including the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 and the next World Cup scheduled for 2023 but also a long term vision for 2028 Olympic Games. "We wish to send our best team to the tournament and with the extended time in our hands, this camp will help us in recognising players that can showcase their talent on the big stage for the future. It is also a learning opportunity for everyone, and for us to ensure that we are ready for the challenge that lies in front of us," she added.
List of players selected: 1. Khushboo
2. Preeti 3. Vaishnavi Phalke
4. Annu 5. Beauty Dungdung
6. Mumtaz Khan 7. Rutuja Pisal
8. Aanchal Sahu 9. Anisha Sahu
10. Anjali Panwar 11. Chandana J
12. Kajal Bara 13. Kurmapu Ramya
14. Manita 15. Manveet Kaur
16. Monu 17. Pramodni Lakra
18. Sp Likitha 19. Mahima Tete
20. Jyoti Chhatri 21. Manju Chorsiya
22. Neelam 23. Mudugula Bhavani
24. Samiksha Saxena 25. Adira S
26. Ashwini Kolekar 27. Bharani Sathram
28. Dechamma Ganapathi 29. Dhapa Devi
30. Hema Singh 31. Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar
32. Kalpana Kumari 33. Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi
34. Sanjana 35. Madhuri Kindo
36. Momita Oram 37. Navneet Kaur
38. Neha Kumari 39. Nidhi
40. Palak 41. Priyanka
42. Shaya Kaveramma Ba 43. Shail Kumari Gupta
44. Anjana Dungdung 45. Swarnika Rawat
46. Tejaswini Dn 47. Vinamrata Yadav
48. Vishali Sharma 49. Priyanka Yadav
50. Jyothi Edula 51. Jyoti Singh
52. Mary Kandulana 53. Taranpreet Kaur
54. Nikita Toppo 55. Sanskriti Sarwan
56. Nishi Yadav 57. Hina Bano
58. Ranji Kerketta 59. Ruchika Upadhyay
60. Deepika Soreng 61. Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta
62. Neeraj Rana 63. Anjali Gautam
64. Hritika Singh 65. Soniya Kumre
66. Bhumiksha Sahu (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)