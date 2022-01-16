Left Menu

Novak Djokovic loses appeal against deportation in Australia

Novak Djokovic on Sunday lost his appeal against deportation, the Chief Justice James Allsop of the Federal Court of Australia announced.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 13:14 IST
Novak Djokovic (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Novak Djokovic on Sunday lost his appeal against deportation, the Chief Justice James Allsop of the Federal Court of Australia announced. Djokovic will now be required to leave Australia. The decision was unanimous, said Chief Justice Allsop. Other judges who were hearing Djokovic's appeal were Anthony Besanko, and David O'Callaghan of the Federal Court of Australia.

The tennis player was also ordered to pay the legal costs to the government. Djokovic's visa was cancelled on Friday by Hawke, the Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services, and Multicultural Affairs.

"Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," minister in an official statement said. "This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on January 10, 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds. In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Djokovic."

"The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia's interests in increasingly challenging operational environments," the statement added. Djokovic's visa was initially cancelled upon arrival after hours of interrogation by Border Force officials. Then on Monday, judge Anthony Kelly of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia quashed the cancellation of Djokovic's visa after tennis player spent five days detained in an immigration hotel.

Notably, world number one men's singles tennis player Djokovic on Wednesday admitted that he conducted an in-person media interview and photoshoot in December despite knowing the fact that he was COVID-19 positive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

