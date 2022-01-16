Left Menu

Duo of Satwik, Chirag win finals of India Open 2022

Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the victory in the men's doubles finals of the ongoing Indian Open 2022, which is part of the BWF World Tour tournament series, at the KD Jadhav Stadium here on Sunday.

Updated: 16-01-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 17:32 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian pair defeated the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight sets of 21-16, 26-24 in a match that lasted for 43 minutes.

Earlier, the duo of Satwiksairaj and Chirag had defeated the French pair of Fabien Delrue and William Villeger in the semi-finals. On the other hand, shuttler PV Sindhu bowed out of the tournament after losing to Thailand's Supanida Katethong 14-21, 21-13, 10-21 in the semi-final clash that lasted for 59 minutes.

Later in the day, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will be squaring off with Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final of the tournament. Lakshya Sen made his way into the finals of men's singles after defeating Malaysia's NG Tze Yong in the semi-finals on Saturday. He has reached the first Super 500 final of his career. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

