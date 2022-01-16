Sports News Roundup: Djokovic's court defeat to shake up Australian Open draw; Nuggets win another blowout, this time over Lakers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic's court defeat to shake up Australian Open draw

A court decision to uphold the cancellation of Novak Djokovic's visa on Sunday has shaken up the Australian Open draw on the eve of the tournament, handing a boost to his rivals and adding intrigue to the race for the Grand Slam titles record. The world number one had been favourite to win a 10th title at Melbourne Park and claim a 21st Grand Slam crown but the Serb now faces being deported from Australia.

NBA roundup: Nuggets win another blowout, this time over Lakers

Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the host Denver Nuggets routed the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points, Will Barton scored 12, Aaron Gordon and Davon Reed had 11 each and Monte Morris scored 10 for Denver, which has won two straight in blowout fashion. The Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday.

Tennis-Djokovic absence opens Grand Slam window of opportunity

A Grand Slam accustomed to the iron rule of Novak Djokovic will emerge blinking into a brave new world on Monday as rivals jostle to fill the power vacuum left by the departed Serbian superstar at the Australian Open. The winner of a record nine titles at Melbourne Park, including the last three in succession, Djokovic's hopes of continuing his dynasty and claiming a record 21st Grand Slam title lay in ruins on Sunday after he lost a court case to stay in the country.

Tennis-Murray finds spark before long-awaited return to Melbourne Park

Tears, pain and a defiant five-set loss marked Andy Murray's last appearance at the Australian Open but the Scot will stroll Melbourne Park's grounds with a positive outlook for the first time in three years. On Sunday, Murray played his first ATP final since Antwerp in 2019. Although he lost in straight sets to Russian bruiser Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney Tennis Classic, it was an encouraging start to the year for the Briton.

Tennis-Keys keen to avoid return to 'dark pit of despair'

Madison Keys is cautiously optimistic she has found a way out of the "deep, dark pit of despair" which stalled her career, as the former Flushing Meadows finalist heads into the Australian Open in confident mood after winning in Adelaide on Saturday. American Keys will take on 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the first round at Melbourne Park after her straight-sets win over Alison Riske delivered the 26-year-old her first title since 2019 at the Adelaide International 2 warm-up event.

Cricket-Wood takes five as Australia slump to 141-8

Paceman Mark Wood took five for 32 as England reduced Australia to 141 for eight at dinner on the third day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Sunday, giving the hosts a lead of 256 runs. Wood made the most of seaming conditions at Bellerive Oval to remove nightwatchman Scott Boland, Steve Smith, first innings centurion Travis Head and Mitchell Starc in the opening session.

NHL roundup: High-scoring Panthers score nine times in blowout

Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell scored two goals each as the Florida Panthers continued to dominate at home, crushing the Columbus Blue Jackets 9-2 on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers lead the NHL in goals this season, and they have the best home record in the league (21-3-0). In their past eight games, the Panthers have scored 50 goals, the best stretch for any NHL team since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995-96.

Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic flew out of Australia on Sunday after a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench dealt a final blow to Djokovic's hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open that starts on Monday, dismaying his family and supporters.

Snowboarding-American White makes podium at Laax, compatriot Kim retains title

Three-time Olympic champion Shaun White made his first podium since the 2018 Pyeongchang Games on Saturday, finishing third at the Laax Open snowboard halfpipe in Switzerland where fellow American Chloe Kim retained her title. White, who finished behind Beijing 2022 favourite Ayumu Hirano of Japan and Swiss Jan Scherrer, is heading to his fifth Olympic Games.

Serbia calls Australia's decision to deport Djokovic 'scandalous'

Serbia's premier and Novak Djokovic's family on Sunday denounced as "scandalous" Australia's deportation of the tennis star for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Serbian president said he would always be welcome in his homeland. A unanimous ruling by a three-judge bench rejecting Djokovic's appeal against the cancellation of his visa dealt a final blow to his hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open.

