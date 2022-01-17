Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2022 05:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 05:48 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one
Highlights of the opening day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

After 10 days dominated by the Novak Djokovic visa saga, play at the 110th Australian Open got underway as scheduled under cloudy skies. As the men's world number one flew home via Dubai after being denied entry to Australia to defend his title, women's sixth seed Maria Sakkari took to Rod Laver Arena to face Tatjana Maria in the first round. The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 23 forecast.

